Push for Greater Tirupati Urban Region a Cause of Worry for Area Politicians

TIRUPATI: The state government’s proposal to add more divisions to the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has set the stage for a wider expansion of the city, which has triggered concerns among political leaders about their areas of influence.

The plan for a Greater Tirupati Municipal Corporation has come about with the state government deciding to reorganise local bodies based on population. As per norms, a city with a population of four lakh must have 66 divisions. With the current population of Tirupati estimated at about 4.52 lakh, the number of divisions in the MCT is proposed to be increased from 50 to 66.

Municipal officials said the revision is aimed at strengthening urban governance, while preparing long-term plans for Tirupati’s future growth.

The pilgrim city has witnessed rapid urban expansion in recent years. Several peripheral areas and residential colonies have been brought under the municipal limits. This has led to increased pressure on civic infrastructure and service delivery. Officials believe that smaller divisions will enable better administrative focus and improved delivery of services at the local level.

The former municipal council approved the merger of 65 surrounding villages into Tirupati city, which could raise the population to about 7.86 lakh. Under delimitation norms, cities in this range can have up to 76 divisions. Tirupati may reach that number if the city’s expansion is cleared.

The proposed reorganisation of Tirupati region has led to unease among political leaders, particularly former corporators. Many fear that the redrawing of ward boundaries could significantly alter their constituencies or even render them non-existent.

“There is uncertainty over which areas will remain and those that will change. It will affect our connection with voters,” a former corporator said.

Further, political leaders are worried about potential changes in reservation of divisions for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes and women. These are expected to be revised during the delimitation exercise. Sources in political parties said the increase in divisions may lead to intense internal competition, as new aspirants seek entry, while former corporators try to retain their political base.

MCT officials said before finalisation, the draft delimitation proposals will be placed in the public domain and objections invited. They said completing the exercise early will make the transition smoother if the Greater Tirupati Municipal Corporation proposal is approved keeping in view the present population and the city’s future growth.