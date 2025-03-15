Purandeswari distributes Rs 50,000 each to 5 families

Kakinada:Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Daggubati Purandeswari consoled the family members of five deceased persons of Tadipudi of Tallapudi mandal who drowned in River Godavari on the eve of Maha Shivaratri festival.

On Saturday, Purandeswari went to their houses and distributed Rs 50,000 to each of the family. She promised to provide all necessary help to the family members in providing employment.

Later, she visited Kumaradevam lift irrigation scheme and enquired about the progress of the works with the officials. The officials informed Purandeswari that Rs 5 crore would be needed for repairs of the LIS. Purandeswari told them that she would take it to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning of the funds.