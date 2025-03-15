 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Purandeswari distributes Rs 50,000 each to 5 families

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
15 March 2025 11:39 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Daggubati Purandeswari consoled the family members of five deceased persons of Tadipudi of Tallapudi mandal who drowned in River Godavari on the eve of Maha Shivaratri festival.

Purandeswari distributes Rs 50,000 each to 5 families
x
BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP D.Purandeswari visited the families of the deceased in the incident where five youths died while taking a bath in the Godavari river on Mahashivratri in Tadipudi of Tallapudi mandal under Kovvur constituency. She expressed her deep condolences and provided personal financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each family on Saturday. — BY ARRANGEMENT

Kakinada:Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Daggubati Purandeswari consoled the family members of five deceased persons of Tadipudi of Tallapudi mandal who drowned in River Godavari on the eve of Maha Shivaratri festival.

On Saturday, Purandeswari went to their houses and distributed Rs 50,000 to each of the family. She promised to provide all necessary help to the family members in providing employment.

Later, she visited Kumaradevam lift irrigation scheme and enquired about the progress of the works with the officials. The officials informed Purandeswari that Rs 5 crore would be needed for repairs of the LIS. Purandeswari told them that she would take it to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning of the funds.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
D Purandeswari godavari river Mahashivratri 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X