Purandeswari Credits PM Modi's Vision For BJP's Third Consecutive Term

Amaravati, June 10: Andhra Pradesh BJP president D. Purandeswari said people have given a clear mandate for the saffron party's governance for the third consecutive term. Purandeshwari made these remarks as the NDA government at the Centre marked one year in its third term.

"People believed that the BJP could govern the nation with capable leadership and thus gave it victory," said the MP at a press conference.

According to Purandeshwari, PM Modi's governance is driven by the vision of Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas (Development for all, efforts by all, trust of all). She said PM Modi's strong leadership and commitment to good governance have earned public trust, contributing to the BJP's continued electoral success in the country. Purandeswari remarked that people voted for the BJP in pursuit of a 'corruption-free administration' while rejecting the alleged misrule of the previous YSRC regime, which caused "severe hardships".

She further noted that the NDA government in the southern state is driving development, with the Centre extending support for the Polavaram project and allocating funds for capital region growth. Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy also joined Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders in commemorating the occasion. He also went through an exhibition marking 11 years of the NDA government at the Centre.