Puradhara Dasa Aradhana Festival Concludes

Andhra Pradesh
19 Jan 2026 11:53 PM IST

The special officer of the Dasa Sahitya Project, Ananda Theerthacharyulu, said Sri Purandara Dasa, who was actually the incarnation of Narada, penned and composed 4.75 lakh Sankeertans during his lifetime.

Bhajana Mandali members take part in Sri Purandardasa Aradhana Mahotsavams at Tirumala on Monday.— Image By Arrangement

Nellore: The Kannada Sangeeta Pitamaha Sri Purandardasa Aradhana Mahotsavams, observed under the auspices of the Dasa Sahitya Project of TTD, concluded in Tirumala on a grand note on Monday at Asthana Mandapam.

The special officer of the Dasa Sahitya Project, Ananda Theerthacharyulu, said Sri Purandara Dasa, who was actually the incarnation of Narada, penned and composed 4.75 lakh Sankeertans during his lifetime.

He said Purandardasa's hymns are universal and immortal. The life of Sri Purandardasa is exemplary for humanity, he maintained.

Thousands of Bhajan Mandali members from the states of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka participated in this programme.

