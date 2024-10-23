Punnami Ghat sky dazzles citizens with drone formations

Vijayawada: Citizens, who assembled at the Babburi Grounds near Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada for the sky show with 5,500 drones on Tuesday, will remember the spectacle they witnessed for their lifetime. People began arriving at the venue in large numbers as early as 4 o'clock in the evening. The drone show, originally scheduled at 6:30 p.m., began only at 8:30 in the night. However, it turned out to be worth the wait of nearly three hours.





At exactly 8.31 p.m., the 5,500 drones collectively lifted off into the air, creating mesmerising formations in the sky. The drone show lasted nearly 10 minutes.



“What you have experienced is not just a normal show but something grand in scale. It is the first time that 5,500 drones lifted off simultaneously in the country. We executed the show flawlessly, thanks to the meticulous care taken by the drone operators, who practiced relentlessly over the past fortnight,” a drone developer told Deccan Chronicle at the venue.





Billed as the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, the show began with a formation depicting the first official airmail flight in India during 1911, followed by the golden jubilee of the first aerial post (1911-1961). The formations continued with a prototype of an airplane flying in the sky, a depiction of Gautama Buddha, the globe highlighting Indian territory, a drone prototype, and the logo of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.



