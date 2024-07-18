Punganur: MP Midhun Reddy's visit sparks clashes, stone-pelting

Tirupati: Post-election violence continued in the Punganur Assembly constituency in Annamayya district as Telugu Desam and YSRC activists clashed on Thursday.

Unrest erupted during Rajampet MP, P.V. Midhun Reddy's visit there. He was to meet former Chittoor MP, N. Reddeppa, at his residence. As word spread of Midhun Reddy’s visit, a large crowd of TD activists held a street protest. YSRC supporters also arrived in strength to support its MP.

The situation worsened when TD activists allegedly attempted to storm Reddeppa's residence. A volley of stones was hurled by TD protesters against the YSRC activists and they retaliated in kind. During the attacks, the MP's security personnel fired two rounds in the air in self-defence. The local police made a mild-lathi charge to disperse the warring groups.

Tensions remained high in Punganur for the past few weeks.

Midhun Reddy condemned Thursday’s incidents and said the ruling party was instigating violence against the YSRC. He stated, "There has been no let up in violent attacks on YSRC activists at Punganur ever since the TD came to power. They are not allowing me to visit the constituency even though it is my constitutional right to do so.”

YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tirupati MP M. Gurumurthy denounced the attack. "Strongly condemn the attack on Midhun Reddy and former MP, N. Reddeppa, by those associated with TD,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said. Gurumurthy questioned the government's ability to protect ordinary party workers when it failed to ensure the safety of an elected Member of Parliament.

Midhun Reddy had attempted to visit the Punganur constituency on June 30, following attacks on YSRC workers. At that time, several YSRC leaders and workers were allegedly prevented from reaching the MP's house in Tirupati as barricades had been set up about 100 metres from his residence. This led to a protest by YSRC supporters.

Previously, Telugu Desam workers had blocked a visit by Midhun Reddy's father, former YSRC minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, to his constituency. A few days ago, MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanatha Reddy, brother of Ramachandra Reddy, faced similar protests at his residence in Thamballapalle.