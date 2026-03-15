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Punganur: Four Die After Inhaling Bike Smoke For An Entire Night

Andhra Pradesh
15 March 2026 10:31 AM IST

The four victims were identified as a grandfather, his two granddaughters and a grandson

Punganur: Four Die After Inhaling Bike Smoke For An Entire Night
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After bringing the bike from servicing, the vehicle's engine was kept on for the entire night on Saturday. The four victims also slept in the same room where the bike was parked, leading to the tragedy. — Internet

Four persons of a family died due to asphyxiation after inhaling smoke from a bike for several hours at Tyagaraja Street in Punganur early Sunday morning. All the four persons died in sleep.

The four persons were identified to be grandfather, his two granddaughters and a grandson.

After bringing the bike from servicing, the vehicle's engine was kept on for the entire night on Saturday. The four victims also slept in the same room where the bike was parked, leading to the tragedy.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
motorbike smoke gas Punganur death 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
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