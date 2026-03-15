Punganur: Four Die After Inhaling Bike Smoke For An Entire Night

Four persons of a family died due to asphyxiation after inhaling smoke from a bike for several hours at Tyagaraja Street in Punganur early Sunday morning. All the four persons died in sleep.

The four persons were identified to be grandfather, his two granddaughters and a grandson.

After bringing the bike from servicing, the vehicle's engine was kept on for the entire night on Saturday. The four victims also slept in the same room where the bike was parked, leading to the tragedy.