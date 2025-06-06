Public Roads Being Grabbed in Visakhapatnam Now

Visakhapatnam: Residents and plot owners of Bhagavatula Layout in the prime locality of Rushikonda of Visakhapatnam city are aghast after a private person encroached on the public road leading up to their layout from the beach road.

In their complaint to Police Commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi, along with a petition to GVMC, residents alleged that a person, G. Narayana Raju, has illegally fenced off a portion of the public road opposite Sai Priya Resorts, Rushikonda.

Narayana Raju has claimed the area is private property, though the road is clearly marked in the 1971-approved Bhagavatula Layout endorsed by the local panchayat.

GVMC, at its Public Grievance Redressal System endorsement on May 14, stated that the town planning wing has removed illegal structures and declared the road as part of government land. The endorsement said officials will keep monitoring and prevent future encroachments.

“Despite GVMC removing the unauthorised fencing and demarcating the road, the encroacher has again fenced the area, causing great distress and inconvenience to local residents,” said Sai Raj, one of the plot owners.

The residents demand that GVMC take immediate and permanent action to remove the illegal structures and restore public access. They have further requested the corporation to recognise their layout in municipal records, create proper road facilities and install street lighting for public safety.

“Price of land in Rushikonda has gone up multiple times. Land grabbers are encroaching lands in the area to encash on the situation,” said a well-known Visakhapatnam lawyer, T.V.S.K. Kanakaraju.