Public hearing held for zip line at Borra Caves

Andhra Pradesh
KMP Patnaik
17 Sep 2024 5:44 PM GMT
A public hearing on the continuation of operation of the zip line was held at village sachivalaya at Borra Caves in Ananthagiri mandal in ASR district on Tuesday. (Image:DC)

Visakhapatnam: A public hearing on the continuation of operation of the zip line was held at village sachivalaya at Borra Caves in Ananthagiri mandal in ASR district on Tuesday.

Special deputy collector V. V. S Sarma presided over the grama sabha. Elected representatives of the panchayat, MPTCs and other village elders were present. Sarma said public opinion was collected from various stakeholders that would be summed up and informed to the government.

The zip line was previously managed under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement between the state tourism development corporation and the Adventure Zone Sports Club. However, its operations stopped due to disputes with the local Borra panchayat.

Dalit activist Busi Venkata Rao suggested that zip line like entertainment business should be given to Asivasi cooperative societies so that unemployed youth could benefit. Village sarpanch Chenna Appa Rao said the panchayat should get a share of the business.
