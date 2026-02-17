Public Health Emergency Operation Centre Set Up at Rs 5 Cr

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has established a ‘Public Health Emergency Operation Centre’ at Mangalagiri in Guntur district to deal with outbreak of contagious diseases like fevers, diarrhoea and others, food poisoning and Covid like situation.

Minister of health Satya Kumar Yadav said here on Monday that the Centre would be having access to all information pertaining to disaster management, fire service, police, weather and other departments to issue advance precautions to the people to be safe.

The command control centre set up by the health department would coordinate between both the Centre and the state government in its functioning, the minister said. He added that a senior surveillance officer would supervise the functioning of the centre which was set up a cost of Rs.5 crore with the support from the Centre.