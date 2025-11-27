Public Grievance Sparks Crackdown on DHAN Foundation–Run SUHAM Pharmacies

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh drugs control administration has initiated a crackdown on SUHAM Pharmacies allegedly operating without valid drug licences across multiple districts. The action follows a complaint filed through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), which revealed that several outlets were being run under the names of Shantinagar Kalanjiya SUHAM Trust, Shantinagar Kalanjiya Samakya Trust, Shantinagar Kalanjiya Paraspara Samakya Trust and Shantinagar Kalanjiya Jeevitha Samakya Trust—all affiliated with the DHAN (Development of Humane Action) Foundation, Madurai.

Acting on the complaint, drugs inspector V. Abhipriya raided the unlicensed premises of SUHAM Clinic and Diagnostic Centre at Venkojipalem, MVP Colony. Officials seized 55 varieties of saleable drugs worth around ₹80,000 under Form-16 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, citing violations of Section 18(c). Samples were drawn under Form-17 for analysis by the Government Analyst.

The seizure has been reported to the IV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Visakhapatnam. Officials said further investigation is underway and assured that strict legal action would follow.

Assistant director S. Vijaya Kumar said the enforcement drive forms part of a wider effort to curb unauthorised medical and pharmacy operations in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and ASR districts, noting that such practices pose significant risks to public health.

Inspections are expected to intensify in the coming weeks to prevent similar violations across the state.