Public Appeal To Discourage Misinformation on CMR Shopping Mall

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Patnam Cloth Merchants Association has issued a public appeal concerning misinformation circulating on social media regarding CMR shopping mall organisations and their alleged involvement in sensitive religious matters. During a press conference held on Wednesday, it was revealed that a false post containing religious elements from Mumbai had been attributed to CMR business establishments.

The association emphasised that CMR Shopping Mall has been a reputable brand in Telugu for the past four decades. It was disclosed that certain competitors of CMR had allegedly manipulated the CMR logo in a social media post, accusing them of maliciously defaming the shopping mall. In response to these allegations, a complaint has been lodged with the cybercrime police.

The association reiterated its stance against spreading false information. President of the Association Kankatala Mallik urged the public to refrain from forwarding unverified posts and to exercise caution when encountering potentially false information.