Public and private bodies hold grand Women’s Day celebrations

Kakinada: Public and private institutions celebrated the International Women’s Day in a grand manner in the districts of Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, and East and West Godavari on Saturday.



On the occasion, the police department in Eluru district felicitated its women constables, home guards and other staff. Addressing the gathering, Eluru superintendent of police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore appreciated the role of many women in the police department, who have proved their mettle in investigations and other duties on par with men.

On the day, the SP participated in a cultural programme organised by the Sureshchandra Bahuguna Police English Medium School at Ameenapet in Eluru. He exhorted the girl students to keenly pursue their higher studies towards achieving their goals.

Eluru district additional superintendent of police N. Suryachandra Rao, Eluru DSP D. Shravan Kumar, Eluru Women Police Station circle inspector M. Subba Rao and school headmaster Shravanti were present.

In Bhimavaram, West Godavari district collector Chadalavada Nagarani participated as chief guest at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised on Saturday at the Cosmopolitan Club. She said the main purpose of Women’s Day is to value equally both men and women in all fields of life.

The collector underlined that if a woman is educated, not only her family but also the surrounding society and country would develop. She exhorted women not to get discouraged when they face difficulties but face them with courage and self-confidence.

Those present included Bhimavaram MLA and Public Accounts Committee chairman Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, MLC Borra Gopi Murthy, former minister Pithala Sujatha, APIIC chairman Manthena Rama Raju, District Women’s Federation president Aruna Kumari and trainee DSP K. Manasa.

At Eluru, Government Medical College students organised a blood donation camp. The District Leprosy, AIDS and TB control officer M. Nageswara Rao, and hospital superintendent M.S. Raju, among others, distributed appreciation certificates to the donors.

Kakinada district collector S. Shan Mohan distributed sewing machines worth ₹9.47 crore to 3,789 women in Kakinada and Kakinada Rural mandal. Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu) and others were present.

On the day, officials and public representatives distributed bank linkage loans of ₹40 crore to women self-help groups, ₹75 crore loans under Viswakarma scheme and ₹15 crore loans extended by cooperative societies.



