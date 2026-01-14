PSLV-C62 Mission: Four Out of Five Mission Milestones Achieved

In its first mission update, the company wrote: “Following the #PSLVC62 launch, we went deep into the data to understand exactly what happened. We confirm KID survived. Reentry was harder than planned. The capsule endured a -20º angle (vs -5º nominal) and hit 28G, twice the expected load.”Orbital Paradigm had initially noted that the capsule “didn’t have enough time to transmit customer payload data before splashing down,” preventing a full success declaration.Later, in a fresh post on X, the team clarified: “Our KID capsule, against all odds, separated from PSLV‑C62, switched on, and transmitted data. We’re reconstructing the trajectory. Full report will come.”The company emphasized that four out of five mission milestones were achieved, including separation, activation, and re‑entry survivability. KID was “tested beyond its design envelope and worked.”Orbital Paradigm also expressed gratitude to its partners and supporters: “Huge thanks to our customers, investors, and partners …. Flying with #PSLV was an honor. It’s a great launcher, and it will come back even better.”Orbital Paradigm’s KID capsule not only survived but transmitted data under off‑nominal conditions, turning a challenging mission into a proof of resilience for its re‑entry technology, it was noted.