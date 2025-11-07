Protests Erupt Over Ramachandrapuram’s Exclusion From Kakinada District

Kakinada: A series of protests erupted spontaneously on Thursday after reports that the Ministers’ Sub-Committee on reorganisation of mandals in assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh has not included Ramachandrapuram assembly segment in Kakinada district.

Several organisations participated in different agitations under the banner of Akhila Paksha Committee. A bundh called by the committee received total response, with all educational institutions, businesses, trade, and transport bodies downing shutters.

Lawyers led by the Ramachandrapuram Bar Association participated in the bundh. The agitators took out a huge procession from Rajagopal centre to LIC office. They raised slogans, “We don’t want Amalapuram, we want Kakinada.”

Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener Magapu Ammiraju is heading the agitational programme. Various protests are being led by JAC co-convener Bathula Siddhu, Ramachandrapuram Chamber of Commerce president Pasupuleti Sathibabu, YSRC leader G. Sridhar, Telugu Desam leader Narapureddy Balaram, Jana Sena leaders Gollapalli Krishna and Ankam Srinu, and Ramachandrapuram Bar Association president Vundavilli Gopala Rao, among others.

They protested that Ramachandrapuram assembly constituency has been excluded from Kakinada district despite 52 village panchayats passing unanimous resolutions in this regard over the past three months.

Ammiraju requested all political leaders to support the demand for retention of Ramachandrapuram constituency in Kakinada district. He said the JAC will meet the Ministers’ Sub-Committee once again to achieve its demand. “Otherwise, our agitation will continue indefinitely,” he warned.

Some JAC have charged that their cause has been betrayed by key leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhashchandra Bose, MLC Thota Trimurthulu, YSRC leader P. Surya Prakash and several key TD leaders. “They are afraid of losing their privileges, including ministerial posts,” a JAC leader alleged.