Protests Erupt Against Ex-CM Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Protests erupted in Natrsipatnam against YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited Makavarapalem to inspect the under-construction medical college on Thursday. The protest was due to the mental harassment of the former anaesthesiologist of the Narsipatnam area hospital, Dr K. Sudhakar, during the Covid-19 pandemic, who ultimately died heartbroken.

Under the banner of Dalit Eikya Vedika, hundreds of Dalits took out a rally in the main thoroughfare of Narsipatnam. They later staged a rasta roko at Abid Chouk, forming a human chain and raising slogans against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Jagan go back” rented the area while Dalit activists performed Palabhishekam to Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue.

The activists carried the flexies of Dr Sudhakar, which read "YSRC never again." Those who could not give masks, why talk about medical colleges? Some banners also appeared on the streets.

While addressing the gathering, the leaders alleged that Dr Sudhakar, an anaesthesiologist working in the Narsipatnam area hospital, was mentally harassed during the Covid pandemic when the YSRCP was in power for asking for a PPE kit.