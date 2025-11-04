Protests at SVU After Female Students Complain of Harassment by Professor

Tirupati: A complaint of harassment lodged by four female students against a psychology professor at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati led to tensions on the campus on Monday.

Student unions staged protests demanding immediate action against the professor.

The students accused Prof Viswanatha Reddy of harassing them and encouraging senior students to rag juniors. The complaint was submitted to Registrar Bhupathi Naidu, who is currently seized of the matter.

However, news spread that some officials, including women’s hostel wardens, were attempting to resolve the matter internally instead of taking action against the professor. This triggered outrage among students and their unions launched a protest at the Registrar’s office, seeking a transparent inquiry.

Tension escalated when it was alleged that Rector Appa Rao had called the victims to his chamber to arrive at a compromise with the professor. Angered by this, student leaders stormed into the rector’s office, breaking open the doors.

The registrar and rector later held discussions with student representatives and announced suspension of the senior students who were accused of ragging. Registrar Bhupathi Naidu also spoke to vice-chancellor Prof Narasinga Rao, who was currently in Delhi, to brief him on the developments.

The vice-chancellor directed the formation of an inquiry committee and assured the students that disciplinary action would be taken against the professor.

The registrar said a complaint had also been forwarded to the police and that the professor would be suspended once the committee is formally constituted after the VC’s return on Wednesday.

Following this, the student unions called off their protest. During the agitation, a brief scuffle occurred between the police and students, leaving a few student leaders and police injured. Representatives from various student organisations, including SFI, AISF, NSUI, NLSA, GNS and JBSF, participated in the protest.