Protests at Andhra University End After Collector's Intervention

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University (AU) became a venue of intense protests on Friday following the death of B. Ed student V. Venkata Sai Manikantha on Thursday, allegedly due to lack of basic medical care at the campus dispensary.

On Friday, students surrounded the office of AU vice chancellor Prof. Rajasekhar, accusing him of negligence and demanding his resignation. Students contended that absence of an ambulance to shift Venkata Sai had led to his death.

Authorities locked the campus and a big contingent of police could be seen, leading to a tense atmosphere. Students demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his family and immediate withdrawal of police from the campus. A scuffle broke out between the students and police. Students declared a university-wide bundh.

As tension escalated, Visakhapatnam district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad intervened and appointed District Cooperative Society officer T. Praveena to mediate. Praveena announced formation of a committee, which included the superintendent of KGH, principal of Andhra Medical College and a medical expert.

The committee promised to upgrade the university dispensary by the end of the Dussehra holidays. Vice chancellor Rajasekhar assured that the students' demands will be addressed within this timeframe.

The Disha Student Union condemned the university administration's repeated failures to take action. “This is the fifth dharna we are holding. Every time, they promise action, but nothing changes,” said Avinash, a students’ union representative. He attributed the lack of basic facilities to reduced government funding. He went on to accuse the university of spreading false propaganda.

Following the collector’s intervention, students ended their protest, warning that they would resume their agitation if the promises made by university administration are not fulfilled.

In the interim, 10 candidates attended interviews on Friday for being appointed as medical officer (working on a shift basis), consultant medical officer (serving two days a week), pharmacist, and staff nurse at the Andhra University Health Centre on a contract basis. The interviews, organised at the Administrative Building, will continue on Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Candidates qualified for these positions can attend the interviews with both original and photocopied certificates, showcasing their educational qualifications, AU registrar Acharya K. Rambabu said.