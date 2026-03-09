Protest Against Steep Cooking Gas Price Hike

Visakhapatnam: Women and men staged a striking protest at the Komarada mandal centre in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday, carrying empty gas cylinders and bundles of firewood on their heads and shoulders to demand a rollback of the recent hike in cooking gas prices. Demonstrators raised slogans declaring that if gas prices continue to rise, they would be forced to rely on firewood instead. Alongside their demand for affordable fuel, the protesters also called for stronger measures to ensure financial security and protection for women.

Addressing the gathering, CPM leader Kolli Sambamurthy criticised the NDA coalition government, stating that the hike in domestic gas by Rs 60 and in commercial gas by Rs 115 has added a heavy burden to household expenses. He argued that while essential commodities are already becoming costlier, the sudden increase in gas prices has worsened the situation for ordinary families.

Sambamurthy questioned the government's justification, which cited Iran and Israel-America’s war as the reason for the hike, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had previously claimed India has ample reserves of gas and oil. He alleged that state leaders, including Chief Minister Chandrababu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and former CM Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, were complicit in implementing the central government’s decisions without resistance.

The protest highlighted growing discontent among women over rising household costs, and the symbolic act of carrying cylinders and firewood reflected the frustration of families struggling with inflation.