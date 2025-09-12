Protecting Environment Everybody’s Responsibility: Forest Official

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary to the Forest Department Kantilal Dande on Thursday underscored that protecting the environment and conserving trees and wildlife was the responsibility of every citizen. He was speaking at Nagaravanam in Bapatla during the National Forest Martyrs’ Remembrance Day, organised by the Andhra Pradesh government and the forest department. The event was attended by Bapatla MP T. Krishna Prasad, Bapatla collector J.V. Venkata Murali, forest advisors, and other dignitaries.

Kantilal Dande stated that every year on September 11, tributes are paid to those who laid down their lives while protecting forests, particularly during operations aimed at safeguarding red sanders. He stressed that the families of forest personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty must be supported with job opportunities and other assistance. “Their sacrifices and ideals must be carried forward. Honoring their memory and taking care of their families is not just a duty but a moral responsibility,” he said.

Recalling his long service in uniform as an IPS officer in the forest department, MP Krishna Prasad said that he witnessed his colleague fall to Maoist violence in Telangana. “It is tragic that so many have died protecting nature. We must stand by their families and continue their mission,” he said.

Collector Venkata Murali warned of the dire consequences of deforestation and environmental negligence, pointing to recent extreme weather events such as record floods in Vijayawada, droughts, landslides, and urban destruction caused by heavy rainfall. “Protecting flora and fauna is essential to ensure a safe environment for future generations. Forest conservation must become part of everyone’s way of life,” he remarked. He further said that the event aimed to instill confidence in the families of fallen forest personnel that the department stands firmly with them.

During the programme, eight families of forest personnel who died in the line of duty were felicitated. The principal secretary, collector, and other officials also inaugurated a memorial stupa at Nagaravanam and paid floral tributes to the forest martyrs.

The event was attended by senior officials including P.V. Chalapati, Rahul Pandey, Bapatla SP Tushar Doodi, and several forest department staff.