Protect heritage and culture sites, says Magsaysay winner

Kakinada: Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Dr. Rajendra Singh, known as Waterman of India, stressed upon the need to protect national heritage and cultural sites in and around Kakinada.



He was participating as the chief guest at a seminar on Ancient Wealth and Future Course of Action convened by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) and People’s World Commission on Draught and Flood (PWCDF) at JNTUK campus on Friday.

Dr. Rajendra Singh said natural resources, mangroves, Hope Island and coastal areas are part of Kakinada’s wealth, which belongs to people. He pointed out that there are three kinds of culture and heritage sites in Kakinada, including ancient colleges, heritage sites and mangroves, which should be protected.

JNTUK in-charge vice chancellor K.V.S.G. Muralikrishna said nature gives every wealth to humans. There are huge trees aged more than 75 years in JNTUK. The university is protecting these trees with utmost care, he said.

The vice chancellor sought Dr. Rajendra Singh’s advice to protect these trees for future generations.

Sankuratri Foundation founder S. Chandrasekhar said that if environmentalists create awareness among students, youths, children and employed youth, it will help protect the environment in future.

Jal Biradari national convener Bolisetty Satyanarayana, environmentalists K. Mruthyunjaya Rao and J.V. Ratnam, and programme organiser Pesangi Adinarayana were among those present.