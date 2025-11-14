Property Fest Positions Vizag As Rising Investment Hotspot

Visakhapatnam: The Property Fest 2025, organised by NAREDCO, was held at Gadiraju Palace on Vizag Beach Road, drawing key political leaders and real estate industry representatives. Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, Minister Satya Prasad, MP Sribharat, MLAs Ramakrishna Babu, Palla Srinivas, Vishnu Kumar Raju, Gauthu Sirisha, MLC Chiranjeevi, NAREDCO national president Haribabu and state president Chakradhar took part in the inauguration.

In his address, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu urged developers to secure all necessary permissions and called for public cooperation, encouraging builders to aim for growth comparable to Goa. NAREDCO state president Chakradhar highlighted the state government’s support for real estate and said Visakhapatnam has attracted nearly ₹5 lakh crore in investments. With global companies such as Google, Mittal Steel, TCS and Renew Energy setting up operations, he encouraged participants to make use of available concessions in the housing and MSME sectors.

National president Haribabu expressed pride in being the first leader from the southern states to head NAREDCO and credited the Andhra Pradesh chapter for its dynamism. He assured homebuyers that NAREDCO-registered properties are reliable and safe, adding that the organisation plans to expand similar property events nationwide.

MLA Gauthu Sirisha said the combined leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Lokesh is steering prosperity in Visakhapatnam and North Andhra. Minister Satya Prasad noted that firms that once left the state are now returning due to favourable policies unlocking real estate growth. MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju said stable governance and strong central support will accelerate the state’s development.

MP Sribharat underlined the need for commercial complexes, office spaces and hotels, stating that Visakhapatnam holds potential to attract investments worth ₹10 lakh crore.