Promote Yoga Among Students from Early Age: Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao

Vijayawada: Vijayawada central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao and NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha emphasised the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being and urged that the habit of practising yoga be inculcated among students from an early age.

As part of the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations, the Sarvodaya Trust, the Freedom Fighters Association, and the Krishna NTR District Yogasana Sports Association jointly organised a series of events on Thursday at the Freedom Fighters Association premises in Vijayawada.

From 6 am to 8 am, a yoga session and Yogasana competitions were conducted, drawing over 150 participants including children, youth, and elders. NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha attended as the chief guest. Sarvodaya Trust president Dr G. Mohan Prasad, secretary M. Venkateswara Rao, and Yogasana Sports Association secretary L. Muralikrishna were also present.

Lakshmisha actively participated in the yoga session and, in his address, highlighted the numerous health benefits of yoga. He urged that students should be encouraged to develop the practice from a young age. He congratulated the participants and announced that winners would be felicitated on Friday, with Sarvodaya Trust presenting merit certificates.

In the second event, held from 10 am to 12 noon, Sarvodaya Trust and Dream Young & Children Arts Academy conducted drawing competitions on the theme “Benefits of Practising Yoga.” Around 500 students from 40 schools took part enthusiastically.

Maheswara Rao, who attended as the chief guest for the drawing competition, reiterated the physical and mental benefits of yoga. Other dignitaries included Sarvodaya Trust members and Academy president P. Ramesh.