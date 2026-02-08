Project Parivarthan Promotes Drug Abuse Prevention, Youth Well-Being

ANANTAPUR: Project Parivarthan has emerged as a major movement aimed at drug abuse prevention, mental health awareness and screen de-addiction, said State Information Commissioner Gajula Adenna on Saturday.

He released awareness posters of the initiative at Anantapur. Project Parivarthan is spearheaded by the Nigama Foundation in collaboration with MYBharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Pragathi Padham Youth Association, under the leadership of Sameer Penakalapati. The initiative aims to promote a healthy and disciplined lifestyle among students and youth.

The posters were unveiled in the presence of Bisathi Bharath, MYBharat representative; Sunkara Ramesh, director of Anantapur Urban Bank; President of India awardees Jeevan Kumar and Kuruba Jayamaruthi; human rights activists Raghu, Sathish and Dhoni; and intern Shoba Rani, reflecting strong community support.

Speaking on the occasion, Bisathi Bharath said over 60 programmes have been organised across eight districts of Rayalaseema, reaching nearly 20,000 students and youth. The sessions focus on preventing tobacco and ganja use, addressing issues such as depression, anxiety, peer pressure and loneliness, and promoting mental resilience and digital balance.

He said personal counselling sessions with experienced psychiatrists and psychologists further strengthen the initiative. Project Parivarthan continues to guide young people towards healthier choices and an addiction-free future.