Prof. Suja S. Nair Bags Prestigious State Teacher Award In AP

Nellore: Prof. Suja S. Nair, a faculty member in the MBA department at Vikrama Simhapuri University, has been awarded the prestigious best state teacher award. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Allam Srinivasarao remarked, "Prof. Suja S. Nair's dedication, innovative teaching methods, and commitment to the academic growth of her students have brought pride to our university. This award is a testament to her hard work." Registrar Dr. K. Suneetha added, "This award has further enhanced our university's reputation and will serve as an inspiration to other faculty members." The college principal, Prof. Ch. Vijaya, along with faculty members and staff, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Suja S. Nair for receiving this esteemed state award.