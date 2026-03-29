Prof N.V.R. Jyothi Kumar Takes Charge as SKU Vice-Chancellor

Anantapur:Professor N.V.R. Jyothi Kumar, a senior faculty member from the School of Economics at Mizoram University, assumed charge as the vice-chancellor of Sri Krishnadevaraya University on Saturday.

Soon after his arrival, Prof Jyothi Kumar paid floral tributes to the statues of Sri Krishnadevaraya, Jyotirao Phule and Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the university campus. He formally assumed charge at the vice-chancellor’s chamber at 11.30 am in the presence of teaching and non-teaching staff, hostel personnel and other employees, who extended their greetings.

Later, he held a meeting with faculty members, non-teaching staff, teaching assistants and academic consultants at the Bhuvana Vijaya Auditorium. The meeting was presided over by Arts and Science College principal Prof B. Anjaneyulu. University rector Prof G. Venkata Naidu and registrar Dr E. Ramesh Babu attended as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Jyothi Kumar described the university as a collective institution that can progress only through teamwork. He noted that although he served at Mizoram University, he hails from Andhra Pradesh.

He also outlined six key principles for the university’s development.