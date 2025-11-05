Proddatur Police Bust Six-Member Cricket Betting Gang

Anantapur: Proddatur police busted a six-member gang involved in illegal cricket betting, seizing Rs 6.28 lakh in cash, eight mobile phones, and four bank passbooks used for betting operations in Kadapa district on Wednesday. Police have launched a hunt for the main organisers, Veera Shankar and Chandra of Proddatur, who were reportedly running a PG hostel in Bengaluru. Banks have been instructed to freeze current accounts linked to the gang’s suspicious transactions.

Kadapa SP N. Viswanath told the media that a special team led by Proddatur DSP P. Bhavana was formed to track betting syndicates amid the ongoing India–Australia cricket series. The case came to light after a complaint from Pedamalla Jagan of Chapadu mandal, who alleged he was coerced into opening multiple current accounts for betting operations via the website royalbook365.co.in.

Acting on his complaint, police arrested six persons — Arla Chenna Krishna, Daggada Narendra, Meruva Hari, Illuri Sudhakar Kumar Reddy, Pallapothula Krishna Reddy, and Satna Ravi Teja — all residents of Proddatur mandal.

The SP said a representation had been submitted to the DGP seeking to block betting apps used in the district. Investigations revealed that the accused had conducted illegal transactions through 16 bank accounts. Banks have been directed to submit detailed transaction records. So far, Rs 8.7 lakh linked to betting operations has been frozen, with instructions issued to freeze all other accounts showing suspicious activity.