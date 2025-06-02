Procurement Delays And Price Fall Leave Mango Growers In Distress

TIRUPATI: Mango farmers, particularly those cultivating the Totapuri variety in Chittoor and Tirupati districts, are facing losses this season due to low prices and delayed procurement by pulp factories.

Despite being the major growing region for Totapuri, pulp factories in Chittoor and Tirupati have not started procurement, even with June underway. Industry representatives cite unsold pulp from last year as the reason.

According to pulp factory representatives, an estimated ₹2.74 lakh tonnes of pulp remain un-exported due to ongoing global issues such as wars and economic slowdown. Though some stock is being sold at a loss to neighbouring states, about ₹1.50 lakh tonnes still remain. Factory managements say they will not resume new procurement until this backlog is cleared.

Farmers, however, allege that pulp factory owners and traders have formed a syndicate to reduce prices. In Karveti Nagaram mandal, farmers held a protest at Gandlamitta, demanding fair rates for their produce. “They promise ₹8 per kg over the phone but offer only ₹4 when we bring the fruit to their gates. At the same time, they are purchasing mangoes from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, ignoring local farmers,” Yuvaraju, a local farmers’ association leader said.

He also criticised public representatives and officials for not responding to the farmers’ concerns. “We have approached the authorities, but there has been no response. If this continues, we will have to intensify our protest,” he said.

In the 2023–24 season, quality Totapuri fetched ₹ 25,000 to ₹30,000 per tonne. This year, farmers say they are getting no more than ₹ 13,000, while lower-grade fruit is being sold for as little as ₹5,000 per tonne. Other export varieties like Benisha, Alphonso, Kalepadu Mallika, and Banginapalli are also being sold at steeply reduced rates. They are worried that prices may fall further as the harvest progresses.

Farmers are urging the district administration to intervene, regulate procurement, and ensure minimum support prices to avoid further losses. Without urgent action, they fear the crisis could wipe out the livelihoods of thousands of mango growers and cause long-term damage to the region’s fruit economy.