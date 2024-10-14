 Top
Process to allocate wine shops completed in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
14 Oct 2024 8:45 AM GMT
A draw of lots is being conducted for allotment of liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh on Monday (Photo: X)

Visakhapatnam: The district administration has completed the process of allocation of wine shops through a draw of lots at VUDA Children's Arena in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The entire process was done manually under the supervision of district Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok and excise department officials. The shops would be allocated as per the excise department gazette.

The department has received as many as 4,139 applications for 155 shops in Visakhapatnam, according to officials.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
