Process of setting up SIT to probe poll violence in AP initiated

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is in the process of setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the violence that took place in several parts of the State after completion of voting on May 13.



Following instructions given to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and Director-General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta after they appeared before the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi on Thursday, the process of setting up SIT has been initiated.

Both the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police, who appeared before the ECI in response to summons issued to them, started the process. They in consultation with other senior officials are identifying the officers to be included in the SIT for conducting a detailed probe into the violent incidents.

The ECI, which initiated action against several officers on charge of dereliction of duties during elections, asked the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police to submit a report on the violence incidents in two days.

The ECI took a serious notice of the violent incidents in Narasaraopet, Palnadu, Chandragiri in Tirupati, Tadipatri and other areas during and after polling in Andhra Pradesh from May 13. Tense situation continued to prevail in several parts of violence affected areas in the State though the police department deployed additional police forces to prevent any untoward incident.

Since May 13, the leaders from YSRCP and TDP have been trading charges against each other, holding responsible for these incidents. The police department has decided to enhance security not only in trouble-prone areas but also other sensitive places during counting of votes on June 4, based on intelligence reports.