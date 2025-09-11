 Top
Probe on Water Quality After 46 Diarrhea Cases Reported in Vijayawada: Minister Narayana

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
11 Sept 2025 4:57 PM IST

Authorities conducting tests in RRpet; patients recovering, says minister

Narayana held discussions with DMHO Suhasini and municipal officials, directing doctors to provide better medical care.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana on Thursday said that 46 people affected by diarrhea in RRpet of Vijayawada are receiving treatment and are recovering.

The minister, along with MLA Bonda Uma and VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra, visited New Rajarajeshwaripet and inspected the affected areas. He also visited medical camps and the new government hospital, where he interacted with patients and encouraged them.
Narayana held discussions with DMHO Suhasini and municipal officials, directing doctors to provide better medical care. He said authorities are investigating whether contamination of drinking water in RRpet led to the outbreak. However, initial water quality tests showed no defects.
