Probe Into Power Sector Recruitment Makes Little Headway

TIRUPATI: The inquiry that the NDA coalition government in AP had ordered into the alleged irregular appointments in Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) during the previous YSRC rule remains stalled even though 10 months have passed since announcement of the probe.

The issue relates to recruitment of shift operators, field and technical assistants and other posts in violation of prescribed rules. According to reports, more than 2,000 such persons had been taken on contract, 1,500 of them in the Tirupati circle alone. There are allegations that appointments had been made under political pressure, including cases of individuals lacking necessary qualifications being appointed or postings of persons in areas without genuine need.

The ambit of inquiry includes alleged corruption in APSPDCL purchasing electrical equipment. Officials are accused of collecting bribes for procuring faulty or out-dated material.

In November last year, the coalition government directed senior officers to hand over the probe to the Anti-Power Theft Squad (APTS). The squad collected educational certificates and other documents of those recruited between 2019 and 2024. However, despite several months passing, the inquiry has not moved forward.

Insiders in the department disclosed that the issue is not being pursued actively. There is criticism that political pressure and continued influence of officials associated with the previous regime is stalling the probe.

“We have gathered all the necessary records and submitted them. But the file related to the probe has not moved forward. It will remain stuck unless there is intervention from higher levels,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Officials in the department, however, insist that the issue is being addressed. “The matter is under review. The government has asked for a comprehensive report. Further steps will be initiated once the matter is fully examined,” another senior officer stated.