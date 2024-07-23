Probe into 'Nadu-Nedu' activities soon, says Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh said on Tuesday that a comprehensive inquiry would be ordered into the 'Nadu-Nedu' activities undertaken by the YSRC government.

Responding to questions from MLAs regarding allegations of corruption in the Nadu Nedu works, the minister said, as a matter of policy, government schools in the state would be strengthened. “The government will conduct an inquiry into the 'Nadu-Nedu' implementation,” he said.

When Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu opened the question and answer session in the state assembly, many members raised the problems of their constituencies to the government’s attention. Telugu Desam MLAs Tenali Sravankumar, Dhulipalla Narendra and Eluri Sambasiva Rao alleged that massive corruption plagued the 'Nadu-Nedu' works.

Narendra said YSRC leaders had propagated that miracles had happened through 'Nadu-Nedu', but “there had been large-scale loot of the funds.” In several instances, “money was drawn without doing the work in my Ponnur constituency. Only the old buildings were painted and bills were encashed by the contractors.” He alleged that good flooring in schools was removed and granite installed. Even after the work was done, the toilets in the schools remained in a bad shape, he said and sought a detailed investigation.

MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao said YSRC leaders acted as contractors and made money. “Some schools have been closed even after taking up the work.”

Lokesh promised the members he would order an inquiry on 'Nadu-Nedu' and the errant would be punished. "We will improve the standards of government schools and bring them on par with private schools. We will also increase the number of teachers. That's why we issued the order on a Mega DSC.”

The minister said, “The YSRC government has troubled teachers in many ways. The education system was completely damaged by the ill-conceived decisions of that government. We will do everything methodically and avoid making hasty decisions. We will clean up the KG to PG system in the first year," he said.