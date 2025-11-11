 Top
Private Travel Bus Hits Cement Pipeline in Palnadu District; 30 Passengers Safe

Andhra Pradesh
11 Nov 2025 12:33 AM IST

A major mishap was averted when a private travel bus carrying 30 passengers from Hyderabad to Bapatla hit a cement pipeline along the roadside near Reddygudem in Rajupalem mandal, Palnadu district, early on Monday. (Representational Image: DC)

Vijayawada: A major mishap was averted when a private travel bus carrying 30 passengers from Hyderabad to Bapatla hit a cement pipeline along the roadside near Reddygudem in Rajupalem mandal, Palnadu district, early on Monday.

According to Rajupalem police, the incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. when the driver, in an attempt to avoid colliding with an oncoming lorry, lost control and swerved toward the road margin. The bus rammed into a cement pipeline laid as part of ongoing road extension works, narrowly avoiding a rollover.

Fortunately, all passengers escaped unhurt and managed to exit the vehicle through both the main and emergency doors. Police later discovered a 2.5 kg domestic gas cylinder belonging to the driver inside the bus.

Based on a passenger’s complaint, police registered a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving and launched an investigation.

