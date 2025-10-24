Private Transport Operators Register Vehicles in NE States Due to Low Taxation

Vijayawada: Private transport operators opt to register their long-distance vehicles in the north-eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland as the registration charges and taxation of vehicles there are relatively low.

So is the case with obtaining fitness certificates. The safety norms are a bit relaxed in those states.

In Andhra Pradesh, an operator plying his bus as a stage carriage has to pay approximately Rs 3,700 per seat per quarter. In case of 40 seats, the total amount will come to around Rs 6 lakh per annum. If he intends to obtain an All India Tourist Permit, he has to pay an additional Rs 2 lakh. This would mean a total of Rs 8 lakh.

In case of Arunachal Pradesh, the annual tax ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 and an All India Tourist Permit by paying an additional Rs 2 lakh. Given huge variation in taxes, many travel operators are getting their buses registered in the northeastern states.

As for obtaining fitness certificates, for buses up to the age of eight years, a FC is to be obtained for every two years. If the age of the vehicle is beyond eight years, FC has to be obtained every year.

Private operators say the relaxed norms in the northeastern states are encouraging them to get FCs too from such states; and that in some cases, “we manipulate things (by paying bribes) and obtain FC from the local authorities here itself.” Corrupt practices are rampant here.

A private transporter who operates contract carriages for marriages and pilgrimages across the country alleged that he was fined for a minor anomaly -- of not having the full list of passengers-- during an inspection of his bus by the state road transport authorities. However, “they ignore major violations of buses, like having fake registrations, using one registration number for several vehicles, and getting FCs in violation of norms.”