Private Sector Taking Over AP’s Liquor Trade From October 12

Vijayawada: In a major policy shift, the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh is effecting a transition of liquor trade from government retail outlets to private persons/entities.

The government recently announced the new excise policy, under which 3,396 retail shops would be owned and run by private persons/entities from October 12.

The previous YSR Congress government attempted Prohibition in a phased manner. It took control of liquor business and reduced the number of retail outlets to 2,934. It allowed the excise authorities to rent accommodation for running the retail outlets.

Now, with a change of policy, these accommodations are to be handed back to their owners without keeping any rental dues.

The excise authorities would list the existing liquor stocks with the government-run retail outlets by the end of the business hour in October. 11. These would be returned to the liquor depots of the state beverages corporation.

So is the case with inventory of furniture like cash chests, computers, printers, chairs, tables, refrigerators, invertors etc. These would be handed over to the excise department.

The cash was collected in October. 11, unlike the normal practice of depositing it in the bank the next day, would be collected by the excise authorities on the same day. The excise staff would deposit in the bank, instead of allowing the outsourcing/contract staff to do this.

As for the remaining stocks at liquor depots, the private entities may not want to purchase them at MRP. If they purchase fresh stocks from these depots, they will get a 20 per cent discount on MRP. The old stocks might be returned to the manufacturers.

On collection of cash from the closing government retail outlets, there is a provision for online monitoring of sales proceeds. With this, the chance for any misappropriation is less.

The government would extend the existing licence period up to October 11 from September. 30 deadline.