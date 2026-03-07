Private School Teacher Booked On Charges Of Causing Harm To A Four Year Old Girl

Vijayawada: Bhavanipuram police have registered a case against a teacher of a private school following a complaint from the mother of a four-year-old girl alleging that the teacher poured phenol and soap oil on the child, causing a skin rash.

According to police, the incident occurred at National Play School at Vidyadharapuram on February 23. The child, who has an intellectual disability, had been taken to the school’s day care centre.

Police said the girl went to the washroom and allegedly opened bottles of phenol and soap oil and began playing with the froth. Teacher Annapurna noticed the situation and alerted the child’s aunt, who came to the school.

The aunt found that the child’s diaper was soaked and changed both the diaper and the dress. She noticed rashes on the skin in the area covered by the diaper and took the child to a hospital where treatment was provided. The school authorities paid the medical expenses, police said.

The child was later shifted to another hospital as the rash persisted and underwent treatment for three days.

Police said the girl’s mother later demanded money from the school authorities and raised the issue after talks between both sides failed. An investigation is under way.