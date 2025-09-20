Private School Principal Booked For Assaulting Two Students With Metal Scale

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 40-year-old teacher and principal was booked by Anakapalle Town Police in Anakapalle district for allegedly assaulting two Class IX boys, aged 14, with a metal scale at a private school in the Gandhinagar locality.

The police said the incident reportedly took place on Friday (Sept. 19) inside the school. According to police, the principal, Rajasekhar, scolded and struck the two students with a metal scale, allegedly to enforce discipline.

The students’ parents noticed marks on their children’s hands after they returned home. They staged a protest in front of the school on Saturday, demanding action against the principal. When the school defended the corporal punishment, claiming it was to deal with indiscipline, the parents lodged a formal complaint with Anakapalle Town Police Station.

The parents said the principal falsely alleged that the students had urinated near the classroom. A case has been registered against the principal under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and BNS. Police have recorded statements from the students, parents, and principal as part of the ongoing investigation.