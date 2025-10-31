Private Hospitals To Resume Services Under NTR Vaidya Seva After AP Clears Dues

The decision came after successful talks between Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and ASHA representatives in Vijayawada on Friday. The minister said the government would also involve private hospitals in the planning and implementation of the forthcoming Universal Health Scheme.

In a statement, Yadav said he had discussed the issue multiple times with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who approved the immediate release of ₹250 crore. He added that 50 doctors will be appointed to verify and clear pending bills, urging hospitals to resume services in the interest of patients.

So far, the NDA government has paid ₹4,413 crore to hospitals through the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust. The previous government left dues of `2,403 crore, and the current outstanding amount stands at ₹2,500 crore.

ASHA representatives expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Naidu and Minister Yadav for resolving the long-pending issue and ensuring the revival of healthcare services for beneficiaries.