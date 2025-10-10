Private Hospitals in AP to Suspend NTR Vaidya Seva Services Over Rs.2,700 Cr Dues

Vijayawada: Private hospitals associated with the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA) have decided to suspend healthcare services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme from Friday across the state.

ASHA claimed that the state government owes Rs.2,700 crore for treatments provided under the scheme for over a year. Despite repeated appeals, the pending dues have not been cleared, making it difficult for hospitals to manage daily operations, as nearly 80 per cent of patients in the state depend on the scheme for medical care.

Hospitals in the NTR Vaidya Seva network said they were being forced to take loans to stay afloat and were struggling to pay salaries, meet operational costs and repay interest.

The doctors from ASHA appealed to the public to bear with them during the disruption of services. They reiterated their request to the state government to clear the pending dues immediately so that medical treatment under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme can be resumed.