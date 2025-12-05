Private Entities to Host Araku Cultural Festival Ahead of State’s Araku Chali Utsav

Visakhapatnam:On the lines of the three-day Araku Chali Utsav the AP Tourism and ITDA organised in the misty hills of Araku Valley in January last year, a seven-member trekking team is hosting an Araku cultural festival there on December 6 and 7.

Hosted by ‘Treksome’ at a private resort, the festival aims to create a sustainable platform that places indigenous culture at the centre. To ensure inclusivity, its organisers have announced a nominal entry fee of `299 per day, making the festival accessible to students, backpackers, and families alike.



“I have trekked the hill stations like Himachal and Uttarakhand, where I witnessed many hill festivals. I wanted something similar to happen in Araku. The government’s Chali Utsav gave us the added inspiration to host this festival on behalf of our trekking team,” explains lead trekker Samvedh.



Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, he said the event would showcase Dhimsa dance, bamboo chicken, handicrafts and coffee workshops, highlighting the community’s rich tribal heritage.

Treksome member S Satya Sai said the mist-covered hills of Araku Valley are set to come alive with the festival, designed to connect modern travellers with the soulful rhythms of the Eastern Ghats.

Visitors can choose between Day 1, which focuses on adventure and crafts, or Day 2, which highlights culture and culinary traditions. “This structure allows guests to curate their own experiences, whether they seek activity-filled exploration or immersion in heritage,” said Satya Sai.

The organising team stresses that the vision is connection over commerce, aiming to foster community participation rather than exclusivity.

Among the highlights are the Dhimsa tribal dance performed by Porja women to the beats of Mori and Dappu, a ritual symbolising peace and domestic harmony. Coffee enthusiasts can join “Make Your Own Coffee” workshops to explore the famed Araku bean, while food lovers can savour authentic bamboo chicken prepared in traditional style.



Pottery and bamboo craft sessions would provide hands-on engagement with tribal artisans, and a treasure hunt alongside a flea market will further connect visitors with the valley’s terrain and locally made products.



Day 1 will feature craft stalls, workshops and a community campfire dinner. Day 2 will open with a nature walk, a coffee master class, and cultural fusion music, the festival concluding with another Dhimsa performance.

