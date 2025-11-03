 Top
Private Bus Overturns Near Lingapalem, One Killed

Andhra Pradesh
3 Nov 2025 11:14 PM IST

The driver appeared drunk. He did not notice a turning in time and lost control on the bus, resulting in overturning of the vehicle. Praveen Babu died on the spot: Police sources

Representational Image — DC File

KAKINADA: A private bus passenger Veeranki Praveen Babu of Ayyaparajugudem in Lingapalem mandal of Eluru district died and another two injured when the travels' company bus overturned near Jublinagar area on the outskirts of Lingapalem on Monday night.

According to Dharmajigudem sub-inspector K. Venkanna, the bus, bound for Hyderabad, had started from Dharmajigudem with 15 passengers.

Police sources said the driver appeared drunk. He did not notice a turning in time and lost control on the bus, resulting in overturning of the vehicle. Praveen Babu died on the spot.

The injured passengers have been shifted to the nearest hospital.

Chintalapudi MLA Roshan Kumar visited the spot and assisted the remaining passengers in reaching their destinations.


Vadrevu Srinivas
About the AuthorVadrevu Srinivas
I am Vadrevu Srinivasa Prasada Rao, employed as a Sr.Reporter, based at Kakinada in Rajamahendravaram Bureau of Deccan Chronicle. My focus areas include feature stories, crime, and politics, cultural, environment, Irrigation, Sports and other General Stories coverage.

