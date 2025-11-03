Private Bus Overturns Near Lingapalem, One Killed

KAKINADA: A private bus passenger Veeranki Praveen Babu of Ayyaparajugudem in Lingapalem mandal of Eluru district died and another two injured when the travels' company bus overturned near Jublinagar area on the outskirts of Lingapalem on Monday night.

According to Dharmajigudem sub-inspector K. Venkanna, the bus, bound for Hyderabad, had started from Dharmajigudem with 15 passengers.

Police sources said the driver appeared drunk. He did not notice a turning in time and lost control on the bus, resulting in overturning of the vehicle. Praveen Babu died on the spot.

The injured passengers have been shifted to the nearest hospital.

Chintalapudi MLA Roshan Kumar visited the spot and assisted the remaining passengers in reaching their destinations.