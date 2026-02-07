 Top
Nandigama: Alert Driver Saves 39 Passengers as Bus Goes Up in Flames

7 Feb 2026 8:06 AM IST

A Kaveri travels bus from Hyderabad-Vijayawada caught fire near Nandigama in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, passengers escape unhurt

Nandigama: Panic prevailed for a brief while after a private travels bus caught fire near Nandigama in NTR district. The bus, carrying 39 passengers, was enroute Hyderabad from Vijayawada when the incident occurred.

According to reports, smoke began billowing from the rear engine of the bus near the Kesara toll gate in Kanchikacherla mandal. Sensing danger, the driver immediately halted the vehicle and alerted the passengers.
All passengers managed to evacuate the bus safely before flames spread rapidly, completely engulfing the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Fire department personnel and police rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. Traffic was briefly disrupted in the area.
