Private Bus Gutted by Fire on Rushikonda Beach Road

Andhra Pradesh
3 March 2026 3:27 PM IST

Driver’s quick action saves the day as empty bus catches fire due to suspected short circuit in Visakhapatnam.

Within moments, flames engulfed the entire bus.
Visakhapatnam: A major accident was averted on Rushikonda Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday morning when a school bus suddenly caught fire and was completely gutted.
The bus had departed around 6 a.m. from the Governor Bungalow area and was heading towards a private school in Bheemili. As the vehicle approached the Rushikonda area, the driver, Rajesh, noticed thick smoke emerging from the engine compartment. Acting swiftly, he stopped the bus on the roadside and got down immediately.
Within moments, flames engulfed the entire bus. Fortunately, there were no passengers on board at the time of the incident, preventing a potential tragedy. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.
Local residents informed the fire department, following which fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. PM Palem police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
DC Correspondent
