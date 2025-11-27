Priority to Common Devotees at Tirumala: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams should be developed as a world-class centre of spirituality, Annadanam, education and health, observed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday.

Priority, he said, should be given for quick and hassle-free darshan for devotees; and the TTD devotees portal should be linked to the real time governance system (RTGS).

Addressing a review meeting on TTD and endowments department at the secretariat, the CM said all the hospitals being maintained by TTD should render services on par with the Sri Sathyasai hospital of Puttaparthi.

“Medical experts should be invited as Srivari Sevaks to render free medical services to the people. All the services should be brought under WhatsApp governance for the convenience of devotees and elaborate arrangements should be made for Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan,” he said.

The CM said that all the 5000 temples set for renovation in the state should be redesigned to reflect spirituality and peace.

When the officials informed the CM about the construction of eight TTD temples in various states, he said all the TTD temples outside the state, including those abroad, should be affiliated to the main temple in Tirumala to maintain transparency in temple funds.

Naidu directed the TTD to take up an innovative programme to speed up the darshan facility for common devotees. Temple officials said that at present, eight devotees do have Darshan per minute and priority is being given to common devotees during the festival season. “Efforts are on for automation of the kitchen to provide Annaprasadam to 2.75 lakh people.”

They said sanitation is being supervised through a dedicated app.

Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, TTD trust board chairman BR Naidu, executive officer Anilkumar Singhal, JEO Venkaiah Chowdary and trust board members were present.