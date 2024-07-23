Priority for groundnut in Union Budget to help Rayalaseema

Anantapur: The Centre specifically including a provision giving priority to groundnut seed crop in the Union Budget has kindled the hopes of farmers in the Rayalaseema region, particularly Anantapur area.

Though Rayalaseema has a decades-old history of droughts due to its location in a rain shadow region, it has favourable soil conditions, which yield rich quality groundnuts that have high oil percentage.

Anantapur district has been a top grower of groundnut in the country, whose groundnuts are in huge demand in Gujarat and Maharashtra markets.

The Centre’s support to groundnut cultivation will encourage farmers to go for cultivation, dispelling their fears of losses due to the higher frequency of droughts, experts opine.

Total 18.8 lakh hectares of groundnut crop is cultivated in Andhra Pradesh, eight lakh hectares in Anantapur area alone. Combined Anantapur district has the distinction of having 72 per cent of its area covered with groundnut. Thus, failure of crops in a season adversely impacts the livelihood of farmers.

Though there are many programmes like DDP (Desert Development Programme), Food for Work and NREGA to encourage small farmers into growing groundnut, the Union government giving priority to groundnut in the Budget will encourage many farmers, said G. Manjunath, a farmer.

Groundnuts are legumes but carry all the qualities of popular edible nuts, such as pistachio and almonds. They contain beneficial nutrients, minerals, antioxidants and vitamins, enough for optimum health.

The nuts have important B-complex groups of vitamins, such as riboflavin, niacin, thiamin, pantothenic acid, and vitamin B-6, which contribute to health and blood flow in the brain, scientists from Kadiri Research Station point out.