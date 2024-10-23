Prioritize Re-Survey Complaints: Nandyal Collector

Kurnool: Nandyal district collector G. Raja Kumari has instructed revenue officials to prioritise complaints related to the re-survey of land and complete all corrective actions by November 30. During a review meeting held at the Collectorate in Nandyal town on Wednesday, she noted that the re-survey has been finalised in 211 villages and directed mandal tahsildars to focus on resolving land-related complaints arising from the re-survey process.

The Collector highlighted that construction work is underway for seven national highways in the district and emphasised the need for special attention to land acquisition for these crucial infrastructure projects. She urged officials to expedite land acquisition efforts for road expansions related to highways 544D, 340C, 440, and 167K. Proposals for 650 metres of road within a 1.98 km stretch of highway 340C have already been forwarded to the NH PWD, with field inspections for related works planned soon.

She also stressed the importance of addressing nine pending complaints from the Chief Minister's Office as a top priority. Joint Collector C. Vishnu Charan, DRO A. Padmaja, RDOs Mallikarjun Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy, M. Dasu, and all mandal tahsildars participated in the meeting.