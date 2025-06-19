Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Take Part in Yoga Day Celebrations in Vizag

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that the 11th International Day of Yoga would be celebrated in Visakhapatnam on June 21 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media, Naidu said the International Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam would be a grand occasion for AP to get into the Guinness World Records.

The state, he said, is aiming to achieve two Guinness World Records and a total of 22 world records through this Yoga Day initiative. The programme would be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “in a manner that wins global attention and international recognition for AP.”

Addressing the media, Naidu gave out details of the Yoga Day event. “Some 25,000 tribal students would perform Surya Namaskars for 108 minutes. The objective is to set a record for the largest group of people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously.”

Elaborate arrangements have been made across the 26-km stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister announced, “The event is themed ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. The state is working towards incorporating yoga into the curriculum from Class 9, with plans to hold yoga classes once or twice every week in schools. We also have plans to establish a deemed university dedicated to yoga.”

He said arrangements have been made for 3.19 lakh people to perform yoga simultaneously from RK Beach -- and from eight lakh locations across the state, the country, and the world. “We estimated only 2 crore participants for the Yoga Day participation, but registrations have surpassed expectations and reached 2.39 crore.”

The CM said, “The month-long 'Yogandhra' initiative, from May 21 to June 21, has included over 15,000 yoga competitions, from village to state levels, conducted at tourist and other important locations. A total of 5,451 master trainers have participated in these endeavours. Certificates were issued to 1,05,58,299 participants of various yoga programmes this month. Every participant has been linked with Aadhaar and provided with a QR code.”

To ensure smooth participation, transportation is being arranged for attendees from different areas. To organise the event as per plan, 326 compartments with a capacity of 1,000 people each have been readied. A total of 3.32 lakh T-shirts and 5 lakh yoga mats have been prepared.

Sanitation arrangements, including adequate toilets for morning sessions, have also been put in place.