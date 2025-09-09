Priest Kills Wife Over Debts in Nandyal

Kurnool: A woman was murdered by her husband in Nandyal’s NGO Colony on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Sirisha, 42, a real estate agent, while the accused, Sainath Sarma, works as a priest at a local temple.

According to police, Sarma attacked Sirisha with a knife during the early hours of Tuesday, fatally slitting her throat after a heated argument over mounting debts. Sources said Sirisha had borrowed nearly Rs 50 lakh from relatives and friends, which had become a frequent cause of disputes between the couple.

After committing the crime, Sarma walked into the Nandyal II Town police station and surrendered. Circle Inspector Asrar Basha said a case has been registered and an investigation was on. The body was shifted to the Nandyal government hospital for postmortem.

The couple has a daughter, who is studying at a private college and stays in a hostel.