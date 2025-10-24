President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the bus accident near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday morning.

"The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the President said.

Many other Ministers and political leaders expressed condolences over the death of the people in the incident.

The Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed condolences and instructed officials to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh authorities and take necessary relief measures. The Chief Minister also spoke with the Chief Secretary and DGP. He directed the establishment of a helpline for relief measures and instructed the Gadwal Collector and SP to immediately proceed to the accident site.

"The news of the tragic bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by this unfortunate incident," said Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh said, "The news of the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is heartbreaking. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured."

"Deeply pained by the horrific bus fire on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route near Kurnool. The thought of over 20 innocent passengers losing their lives in such a horrific way is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the victims’ families and those battling injuries. No words can ease their pain, but every possible support must reach them without delay," Bandi Sanjay, Minister of State for Home Affairs, wrote on X.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha expressed grief over the bus accident incident in Kurnool. He said that the news that a large number of passengers died in the accident was shocking and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Kurnool Bus Tragedy

On Friday morning, a bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler at Ulindapadu on the outskirts of Kurnool, leaving more than 20 people dead.

According to preliminary details from the police and driver Gudipati Sivanarayana, the air-conditioned bus caught fire after hitting a two-wheeler during heavy rain. The driver and passengers tried to break the windows to escape. While some managed to get out, several others were trapped inside and are feared to have died.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alerted the district administration and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the victims. Ministers M. Ramprasad Reddy, T.G. Bharath, and B.C. Janardhan Reddy have also sought detailed reports on the incident.